twenty-calendar-year-old-arrested-soon-after-assault-on-asian-man-amassing-cans-caught-on-online-video,-sfpd-claims

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say an arrest has been designed soon after online video surfaced showing an Asian guy becoming attacked while collecting cans in the city’s Bayview community.

20-yr-aged Dwayne Grayson was taken into custody from his home on the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue in San Francisco Thursday early morning, officials say.

The announcement of Grayson’s arrest was created Thursday afternoon immediately after a Neighborhood Unity and Healing rally on Osceola Lane, the exact street exactly where the attacked transpired on Saturday, Feb. 22 about five: 30 p.m.

Police say a 68-year-previous guy was struck on the back of his head and shed a cart comprehensive of recyclables. Officials say the sufferer complained of discomfort but experienced no noticeable accidents.

Grayson was booked at the Bayview Police Station on rates of theft, elder abuse, a probation violation for a prior theft conviction and a loathe criminal offense improvement. Officers also take note Grayson was the particular person who also recorded and posted the incident on social media.

Investigators have identified the other suspect in the incident and are actively exploring for him.

If you or a beloved just one want aid with elder abuse concerns, click in this article for a record of companies that give assistance and hope.

Though an arrest has been produced, everyone with facts with regards to this incident is asked to phone the SFPD 24-hour idea line at one-415-575-4444. Language obtain services are offered via this cell phone number. You could also Textual content a Tip to Suggestion411 and get started the textual content concept with SFPD. Callers may perhaps keep on being nameless.