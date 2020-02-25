twenty-pet-dogs-up-for-adoption-immediately-after-seizure-from-house-of-horrors

TAMPA (WFLA) – Some puppies from Louisiana are now hunting for fur-at any time households in Tampa Bay right after surviving a house of horrors.

Additional than 50 dogs have been seized from Pam Galjour, 59. in Duson, Louisiana just after detectives experienced received strategies of animal cruelty. But that’s not all detectives uncovered.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office environment claims Galjour’s 91-yr-outdated spouse who is struggling from dementia was remaining held from his will. Galjour has since been charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

Now with her Galjour’s husband in safe and sound hands, the now adoptable pups are searching for their have harmless haven. Quite a few of the canines generally had no food stuff, h2o, with some tests optimistic for heartworms soon after dwelling outside and normally sleeping next to dying dogs.

“When the animals ended up ill, she would just take care of them, shoot them and bury them on her residence. Certainly a negative problem,” explained Danyelle Ho, Director of Shelter Functions at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Modern society of Tampa Bay says the canines which include Schipperke, Chihuahua, and Minature Pinscher mixes are wanting good and are nervous for a very good residence and lots of will be offered on Tuesday early morning.

The Humane Modern society states grownup canines will be priced at $95 with puppies at $225. The Humane Culture is located at 3607 North Armenia Ave and opens at 12 p.m. and is advising persons to arrive early as there is no software method.

