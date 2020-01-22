TWICE nominated for the Shorty Award, recognizing the exceptional content of social media

TWICE has winked at the 12th Shorty Awards!

The annual ceremony aims to celebrate the best shortened content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Prizes are awarded based on the work of an individual or organization over an entire calendar year, and the winners are determined by the combination of online votes and Real Time Academy scores.

It has now been announced that TWICE has been chosen by the Real Time Academy as a nominee in the Music category.

They are nominated alongside AJR, Anderson.Paak, Billie Eilish, Blanco Brown, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Mike Posner and Missy Elliot.

BTS won a Shorty Award in the Music category in 2017 and BLACKPINK won the award in 2019.

The 12th Shorty Awards will take place on May 3 in New York. Voting ends on February 21 and fans can vote on the Shorty Awards website and on social media.

How do you feel in this article?