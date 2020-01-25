TWICE’s Dahyun Sends Lee Kwang Soo With A Hilarious And Unexpected Mention At The “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships”

TWICE’s Dahyun troubled Jun Hyun Moo by unexpectedly talking about Lee Kwang Soo at the opening of the MBC Idol Star 2020 Track & Field Championships – New Years Special!

On January 24, MBC aired the first day of the long-awaited three-day special, which began with an opening ceremony featuring almost all of the participating idols. During the ceremony, former professional basketball player Han Ki Bum teamed up with UV to lead the idols in certain synchronized warm-up exercises.

Since his retirement, Han Ki Bum – who previously played on the South Korean men’s basketball team at the 1988 Olympics – has become famous for something other than his basketball skills: his strange resemblance to the actor Lee Kwang Soo. The resemblance between the two became a gag running on SBS’s “Running Man”, Han Ki Bum even making several appearances on the variety show as Lee Kwang Soo’s official lookalike.

At the start of the opening ceremony for the “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships”, MCs Dahyun and Jun Hyun Moo were introducing special guests when Jun Hyun Moo suddenly turned to Dahyun and asked, “Do you know who is Han Ki Bum? “

Dahyun replied cheerfully, “Yes, I do!” Before confusing Jun Hyun Moo by embarking on Lee Kwang Soo’s famous “mosquito dance” from MBC’s “High Kick Through the Roof” – something Han Ki Bum recently danced about “Running Man”.

A stunned Jun Hyun Moo asked, “What is it?” And Dahyun explained, “Lee Kwang Soo! (Han Ki Bum) is Lee Kwang Soo’s double. “

Jun Hyun Moo then burst out laughing informing him: “He was originally a basketball player.” Visibly surprised, Dahyun replied: “Oh, really?” And Jun Hyun Moo asked: “Did you think that was he an actor? “

Dahyun replied with a laugh, “I think I was misinformed.”

Watch the first day of the "Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special" below!

