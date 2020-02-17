[twice’s-tzuyu-and-clc’s-elkie-go-on-cute-date-for-valentine’s-day]

TWICE’s Tzuyu and CLC’s Elkie celebrated Valentine’s Day with a tremendous-sweet day!

On February 14, Elkie took to Instagram to share a series of pics from her adorable hangout with her close pal Tzuyu. One post showcased various shots of the two besties posing alongside one another, which include a photograph of the idols holding matching mugs emblazoned with their initials.

Elkie playfully wrote in the caption, “Today’s feels,” in advance of tagging the publish with their initials (“ET”).

Elkie also posted numerous images of the dessert and tea that she and Tzuyu experienced liked on their date, as very well as some photo booth pictures they’d taken to commemorate the event.

She additional in the caption, “Everyone~ Satisfied Valentine’s.”

Two times is at this time in the midst of their “TWICELIGHTS” environment tour, with their upcoming concert events scheduled to acquire position in Shizuoka, Japan on February 22 and 23.

Resource (1) (two)