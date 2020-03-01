twice’s-tzuyu,-tremendous-junior’s-eunhyuk,-and-far-more-donate-to-aid-fight-in-opposition-to-coronavirus

Superstars are continuing to demonstrate their support for South Korea’s endeavours to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On February 28, JYP Leisure donated 500 million won (around $416,557) to the Group Chest of Korea. The company’s donation will be used to acquire health-related materials like anti-contamination suits and masks, in addition to providing low-income households with personal sanitation objects.

Track Eun Yi donated 10 million received (somewhere around $8,331) to The Stunning Basis to be employed as an emergency fund for self-employed one mothers in the metropolis of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.

Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk gave 100 million gained (close to $83,331) to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Association.

Design Han Hye Jin donated 10 million gained to the Hope Bridge Disaster Reduction Association.

Chef Lee Yeon Bok gave 20 million received (around $16,662) to the Local community Upper body of Korea.

Simon Dominic gave 50 million won (close to $41,656) to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Association beneath his authentic title, Jung Ki Suk.

TWICE’s Tzuyu donated 50 million gained to the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea and remarked, “I hope every person will be healthy.”

Hwang Chi Yeol gave 50 million gained to the Hope Bridge Disaster Reduction Affiliation. His donation will be made use of for the order of merchandise important for the prevention of COVID-19 and providing health care assistance.

Kim Jaejoong donated 30 million gained (roughly $24,993) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Affiliation. The singer did not want information of his donation to be manufactured public, but the group persuaded him by insisting that the information of his consistent donations up until now would give consolation and hope to those in ache.

In addition, on February 26, trot singer Track Ga In launched a remake of Lee Hwa Ja’s “Spring Fever of Bouquets and Willows” (literal title), a tune that turned common through the “Miss Trot” tour. Track Ga In announced that she would be donating all income from the track, which is estimated to be all-around 100 million won, to COVID-19 avoidance endeavours. In addition, Music Ga In’s fan café All over again donated 32.44 million gained (somewhere around $27,026) to the Daegu Group Chest of Korea.

