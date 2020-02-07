Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales miscarried six months after pregnancy

Twilight star Kellan Lutz announced that he and his wife, actress Brittany Gonzales, had a miscarriage at the age of six months.

The 34-year-old actor shared the tragic news on Friday on Instagram when he posted a black and white photo of Gonzales cradling her baby bump.

“My Wonder Woman … It was a crazy roller coaster ride of a week with lots of emotions. The break in my heart was raised to a whole new level, but thankful for the past 6 months and the trip itself,” he began. “In life we ​​may not get all the answers to our questions, but we will always remain faithful! God will restore.

“I love you @brittanylynnlutz,” added Lutz, who married Gonzales in 2017. “I can’t wait to see our little girl in heaven when God calls us home.”

Gonzales shared the same photo on her Instagram, expressing how grateful she was to have known her unborn daughter for a short time.

“Baby, it has been an absolute honor and pleasure for me to be your mother for the past 6 months,” she wrote. “I did my best and it was an absolute pleasure to see your little face all the times on this screen and to feel your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened, but part of me finds so much peace Knowing you Never experienced and will never experience pain or heartache.

“You are now in the arms of Jesus and one day we will really meet you,” added the actress. “Until I see you in heaven … your mom loves you so much.”

And after the sound of things, the ordeal was life-threatening for the mother for the first time.

“I am not ready to talk about what happened and I am not sure I will ever do it, but I can say that I am so grateful for the most amazing husband who was by my side all the time I have the best one who supports me. ” Friends’ prayers meant everything, “she said.

“My incredible doctor and the great team at UCLA Medical Center that kept me alive are the real MVPs. And all of you who donate blood – I was never more grateful to you. Without you, people like me would not be here.” “

Understandably, Brittany said in conclusion that she would take some time to “process and heal” social media.

During Thanksgiving last November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“So much gratitude for this year … and even more for 2020!” Lutz shared as the couple wore matching denim jackets while holding a baby-sized one in their hands. “So proud of my wife and so pumped up that our little family turns three.”

Reunion with TV and film actors: nostalgic photos that give you that certain something