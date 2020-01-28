Twin brothers make history as 19th JDC judge

Judges Don Johnson [left] and Ron Johnson [right] of the 19th district

Photo: the lawyer

BATON ROUGE – When Ron Johnson was elected to the 19th District Court in November with his brother Don Johnson, who had been sitting on the bench since 1999, the Baton Rouge twins made history.

Today they are the only brothers who serve simultaneously in the 19th century.

The attorney reports that, according to the Louisiana Legal Library, the Johnson brothers are the only twin brothers serving in the Louisiana District Courts and the second group of twins serving in a state district court across the country.

The late judge Ralph Tyson, retired judges Freddie Pitcher Jr. and Curtis Calloway have honored Johnson to open doors to other colored people to vote.

Tyson was the first African American to sit on the Bundesbank in Baton Rouge.

Calloway served on Baton Rouge City Court and the 19th JDC.