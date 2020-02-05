Twin Oaks woman sentenced for shooting woman in 2017

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 9:22 AM PST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 9:24 AM PST

Cori Cotton and Bret Stroud

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Twin Oaks woman was sentenced today to the death of a woman in 2017.

Cori Cotton, 35, was sentenced by the Kern County Superior Court to three years in prison after pleading guilty to willful murder in exchange for dropping other charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a lethal weapon.

The court also demanded that Cotton pay restitution to the family of the victim in an amount to be determined later.

According to court documents, Cotton shot the head of Kristin Goldsberry, 39, twice in an argument in the Twin Oaks area. She also shot, but missed, Goldsberry’s boyfriend.

The boyfriend told investigators that he ran into the woods and hid for at least a day before returning to his motorhome and alerting the authorities.

Asked by investigators, Cotton’s boyfriend Bret Stroud admitted helping to bury Goldsberry’s body in a shallow grave near a residence in block 19000 of Back Canyon Road.

Cotton was initially arrested in April 2017, but the district attorney’s office dismissed the charges and requested a further investigation. The charges were laid later in 2017.