Twin players should not be discouraged by rejection of motion calling for offical recognition

LGFA president-elect Micheál Naughton states twin players need to not be discouraged by Congress’ choice to reject a movement calling for official recognition of the dual player.

At Saturday’s Women Soccer Congress, a Dublin movement proposing to compose in rule that the LGFA “recognise and supports the strategy of a twin participant, as described, and will persuade all of its Models to guidance and facilitate its enjoying customers of all ages, who wish to do so, to perform both of those Women Gaelic Football and Camogie” was beaten.

Naughton, who was voted in as the association’s president-elect in excess of the weekend and will just take up workplace this time upcoming year, claims the motion was unsuccessful not because of any unwell-sentiment toward dual gamers but somewhat the “open-ended” wording of the movement.

“The reservation was with the wording of the motion, practically nothing else,” explained Naughton.

“That movement arrived down to a single phrase, that phrase staying ‘facilitate’. Generally, if we authorized that movement to go by means of, with that term in it, it could maintain up all our competitions, suitable down to club and underage amount.

“When we speak about facilitating twin players, we could be talking about basketball or any range of sports that our players also play, not strictly camogie.”

Naughton certain twin players – this sort of as Cork’s Hannah Looney who was important of the vote – that the LGFA and Camogie Affiliation will keep on to do the job alongside one another to make sure that people who play both of those codes are not questioned to decide on between both or line out twice in the a person working day.

1 these assuaging step taken final yr was to perform the two All-Ireland senior girls football semi-finals on a seperate weekend to the camogie semi-finals.

This stemmed from the controversy which erupted in 2018 when Cork’s twin gamers ended up in hazard of owning to pick out just one code around the other following each semis had been fastened for the similar day.

“When Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods was Ulster president, I was Ulster president of the LGFA. We have a amazing performing partnership and we will usually accommodate a person yet another, and we will go on to do the job to accommodate dual players,” Naughton insisted.

“The Camogie Association and LGFA work collectively and assistance one particular yet another. Countrywide fixture-makers from both equally associations do meet to be certain fixture clashes are averted.

“We are all a GAA family members. We all want to make guaranteed ladies are actively playing no matter what sport they want, and that they are revered.”

Naughton, in the course of his four-yr time period, is hopeful of relocating at any time nearer to a a person-umbrella unit incorporating the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association.

With league double-headers now commonplace, the former Donegal senior boss is in favour of ladies football championship games also getting played on the similar card as their male counterparts.

“I would like to see us all appear underneath the just one umbrella. The method has began. We see it with the countrywide league double-headers.

I want to see that experienced all the way down to club degree, that you would have the girls county closing on prior to the mens county final.

“We will appear for far more integration in our fixtures, a lot more integration in our improvement. If you are included in the GAA, you need to do a single growth class.

“If you are included in the ladies, you have to do a further study course. What we would like to see is one particular system fits all.

“The identical with referees, so if you have been executing a referees refresher study course, it would protect equally games. And that the pool of referees would be shared.

“When you see the men’s recreation getting on board our sin-bin and looking at the clock/hooter, I imagine there is a ton we can master from 1 yet another.

“The two of us doing work alongside one another will make our associations even stronger heading ahead.”