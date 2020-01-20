Twinnie Announces London Omeara Tour UK Tour – How To Get Tickets

Twinnie announced details of a UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will bring the tour to the London Omeara on March 24.

This will be in support of his recently released “Type of Girl” EP.

The EP features singles including “Social Babies”, “Better When I’m Drunk” and the title song.

The country-pop singer has already reached the top 5 of the country rankings and has performed at the C2C Festival which takes place in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

She may be best known for playing Porsche McQueen on Hollyoaks before leaving the series after a year.

In addition to televised work, she has also appeared in a number of theater shows, including the touring version of Chicago, Flashdance, and the West End Rock of Ages.

She will also travel to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 via AXS.com.

Tour dates

March 17 – Stereo, Glasgow

March 18 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

March 19 – O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

March 20 – Louisiana, Bristol

March 24 – OMEARA, London

