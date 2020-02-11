LOS ANGELES – The Minnesota Twins announced on Monday that they had officially acquired Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers after a reported three-team deal involving the Boston Red Sox had been converted to two separate deals.

The Dodgers send the seasoned right-hander, who brings the Jair Camargo outlook and cash to Minnesota, in return for the top pitching outlook, Brusdar Graterol, minor league underdog, Luke Raley, and the 67th draft draft for 2020.

Graterol had originally traveled to Boston, but the Red Sox tried to change the agreement after a review of Graterol’s medical records revealed that they were using the prospect as a tool, not a jump-start.

A separate trade between the Dodgers and Red Sox was also announced on Monday. The Red Sox sent the 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, AL Cy Young winner David Price, and cash for outfield player Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong to Los Angeles.

Maeda, who was used both as a starter and as a helper in Los Angeles, came to the Dodgers in 2016 after eight seasons with the Hiroshima Carp via the posting system. He has a 3.87 ERA with a 47-35 record over his four years in the majors.

The twins ended the American League Central Division last season with 101 wins and 61 losses.

Infielder Tsuyoshi Nishioka, who made his debut in the league in 2011 with the Twins.