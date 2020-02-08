Twins from Steinbrenner HS continue to play baseball together at college

LUTZ, Florida (WFLA) – Within seconds of shaking hands outside the baseball field at Steinbrenner High School, I asked the Garcia brothers to help me remember who is who. Although I don’t know which brother answered the question, I know that I laughed and laughed at the answer.

“I am the better looking brother.”

The previous statement is wrong because Donovan and Griffin are identical twins.

Technically, Donovan is the “older” brother because he came into the world two minutes before Griffin. You’d think Griffin would want to hide this fact, but he welcomes wearing a number two jersey on it. Donovan wears a number one jersey.

“We are brothers,” said Griffin. “We will always have everyone

others are back and I think it is important that we go together. “

They go to college together, they can live together and they will continue to play baseball together. The brothers made it official on Wednesday’s National Signature Day. You will be visiting Flagler College in St. Augustine.

“We both went and we really liked and liked the school

the coaches, said Donovan, and then we went home and sat down and

talked about it and we both said we wanted to go. It is something that is not true

Everyone has a chance, not everyone has a sibling, especially no twin, and

We wanted to use that. “

Donovan is a shortstop and Griffin is both a catcher and an outfielder.

I only spent about 30 minutes with them, but apart from different positions,

These teenagers seem pretty similar, a perfect couple, best friends,

and the best of brothers.

“We pretty much do everything together,” said Griffin. “It’s kind of

funny not to have the other with you. When you’re with someone around the clock and then

they’re not there, it’s weird. It annoys you a little. “

They fight like brothers.

“It took me a little longer in the bathroom,” Donovan admitted when I did

asked him if they had quarreled within the past 24 hours. “He was

excited about it. “

“Yes,” said Griffin, “that frustrates me. That gets me going. “

They compete like brothers.

“If he gets a hit, I have to get a hit. If he doesn’t get a hit, I will

I have to score another goal, ”said Griffin. “I always have to be better than him

and I think if he is fine I can be really good. “

They cheer their brother too and I bet that will never change.

“No matter how much we fight or how much we fight, there is no one but me who wants more success for me,” said Donovan, “and I want his success as much as I want my own success.”

