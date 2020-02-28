[TWISTED SISTER Is ‘Musically The Most Certified Hefty Steel Band In Record,’ Says JAY JAY FRENCH]

Jay Jay French says that TWISTED SISTER is “musically the most licensed heavy steel band in background.”

The guitarist built the declare although speaking about TWISTED SISTER‘s present standing in a model new interview with “80’s Glam Metalcast”.

Questioned what has been likely on with the TWISTED SISTER enterprise considering that the “finish” of the band extra than a few several years in the past, French reported (listen to audio beneath): “I believe which is a misconception with persons. We stopped enjoying dwell, but which is it. The business enterprise of TWISTED carries on on. We’re mainly a licensing device at this point.

“I will not know if you saw the Tremendous Bowl ad with ‘I Wanna Rock’, but we just did a huge deal with Fb to use ‘I Wanna Rock’,” he continued. “And we are now musically the most licensed significant metallic band in history. So this small band from Long Island that started off 47 many years back now has its tunes in much more Television set shows, soundtracks, movies, movie trailers and commercials than any significant metal band — a lot more than AC/DC, KISS, GUNS N’ ROSES. And, of class, these are fantastic bands.”

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “Stay Hungry” ended up the most significant strike one and album, respectively, in TWISTED SISTER‘s occupation. French believes that “We are Not Gonna Take It” is now part of America’s cultural cloth.

“I have to say that ‘I Wanna Rock’ and ‘We’re Not Gonna Just take It’ are two landmark tracks, and they have effectively stamped of the ’80s almost everywhere, and persons like this songs and we reward by it,” the guitarist reported. “But this is not an incident — this is a thing that I saw yrs ago. And all I can say is I’m grateful that it has labored out the way it truly is labored out, because, as you know, as you go through the tales all the time how bands battle with streaming and file royalties, with the fall of revenue and the streaming not paying incredibly much, you are trapped with touring. And we stopped touring, so we have been ready to flip our interest absolutely to the advertising and marketing/licensing globe. So I run the licensing division of the band, which is large.”

French went on to say that “TWISTED SISTER has, and often has been, a company. It truly is type of counter to what most folks imagine significant steel bands, which are sexual intercourse, drugs and rock and roll and fairy dust,” he defined. “But it is also not Gene Simmons both. Gene gets a whole lot of heat from the cynical standpoint of he’s generally accused of talking KISS small business, KISS company, KISS organization and not plenty of about the songs. Well, the music matters to TWISTED SISTER, but we also managed to figure out a way to make a flourishing enterprise. So it is all-encompassing.”

“We are Not Gonna Consider It” has been utilized in commercials for hotel chain Prolonged Continue to be The usa, Claritin, Walmart, Stanley Steamer and Yaz beginning manage.

The song’s lyrics say in component “Oh you happen to be so condescending/Your gall is under no circumstances ending/We don’t want nothin’/Not a thing from you.”

“We’re Not Gonna Get It” was to start with produced as a solitary (with B-facet song “You Won’t be able to Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll”) on April 27, 1984. The “Keep Hungry” album was introduced two months later, on Could 10, 1984. The one created No. 21 on the Billboard Scorching 100 singles chart, earning it TWISTED SISTER‘s only Top rated 40 one, and the song was rated No. 47 on VH1‘s “100 Finest ’80s Tunes”.

“We are Not Gonna Just take It” was composed only by singer Dee Snider. As influences for the music, he previously cited the glam rock band SLADE, the punk band Sex PISTOLS, and the Xmas carol “O Arrive, All Ye Faithful”.

TWISTED SISTER identified as it quits in 2016 soon after finishing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour. The band’s past-at any time concert took area in November of that calendar year — 20 months just after the passing of TWISTED‘s longtime drummer A.J. Pero.