Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Finishing Remaining Draft Of His First Fiction Novel

Dee Snider has provided much more data about his upcoming guide. The TWISTED SISTER singer took to his Twitter on Saturday (April 4) to generate: “I am ending the ultimate draft of my to start with fiction novel. It’ a period of time piece/coming of age tale set on Extended Island, NY in 1972/73 motivated by genuine function. No it really is not my tale. Future cease: ebook publishers”

Very last September, Snider said that he was stepping back from carrying out stay and was scheduling to go after other initiatives for the foreseeable long term. He included that he was functioning on the aforementioned e book, as nicely as some Tv and film projects. “And I have obtained some family conditions to consider care of,” he defined. “Everything’s neat, but you gotta choose care of the household fires every now and then, you know? So, not sure when I will be back again on the concert phase. If I am going to be again. We’ll see — but I am using a crack for a when.”

The TWISTED SISTER frontman used about a calendar year enjoying sporadic demonstrates in assist of his hottest solo LP, “For The Really like Of Steel”, which came out in July 2018. He also previously announced that he was now wondering about creating a follow-up record, also to be produced by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta.

In January 2019, Snider mentioned he was performing on an up to date model of his 1987 ebook “Dee Snider’s Teenage Survival Guidebook: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Personal Lunch Time”.

Snider wrote “Teenage Survival Guideline” extra than a few many years back when he was approached by Doubleday to generate a sequel to a common guide from the ’50s known as “‘Twixt Twelve And Twenty” by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a fashionable-working day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to do the job with the singer.

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 following finishing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.



