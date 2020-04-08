Twitch has updated its nudity and dress policy with some very specific new guidelines.

Due to “the need for more transparency”.

Twitch wants to be more transparent in the rules of nudity and clothing to make sure you don’t wear transparent clothes on camera.

Last night the streaming service went into great detail explaining its nudity and costume policy “variety of situations” where the rules clearly needed further clarification.

Twitch has become very clear about what is allowed and what is not. Previous guidance was largely like ‘wear what is appropriate for public living’.

So the general rule remains the same – there should be no nudity. Not in whole or in part. And not completely anal or buttocks.

But there are also some new features. Although covered, there should be no outline of the genitalia. And they should be covered – the entire area “extends from your hips to the base of your pelvis and buttocks,” Twitch explained. This means that the obscure content is not partially visual-content.

Breast? “For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples.” What Twitch defines as “Exposed Underbust” is also not permitted, though “cleavage is limited unless the requirements of this scope are met”.

Cosplay and digital filters / avatars should all follow the same rules.

There are no exceptions for educational purposes or nude art drawings.

There are exceptions for those who are “actively breastfeeding” and using body art, or if you are streaming on the beach (though attendees as women should still be nipples).

So now you know.