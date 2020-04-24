Twitter Appoints Trump as ‘Tide Pods’ President After Proposing Disinfectant Injections – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – When President Donald Trump wondered on Thursday about injecting disinfectants into people infected with the coronavirus, “Tide Pods” and other home cleaners started the trend on Twitter. But many doctors also tweeted stern warnings about not taking the president’s doctor’s advice.

“And then I saw a disinfectant where it drips in within a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injecting inside or almost cleaning,” the president said at a White House news conference. “When you find that it gets into your lungs, it does a huge amount to your lungs, so it would be interesting to check it out.”

Later, Bill Bryan, Undersecretary of Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, explained that it was not possible, saying, “We don’t do it in that lab, in our labs.”

However, Trump replied, “Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work.”

Trump’s comments came after Bryan had discussed a new federal study that found sunlight and household disinfectants to be effective in killing a new coronavirus on the surface or in the air.

Shortly after Trump commented on the injections, cleansers like Lysol, Clorox and Tide Pods, a reference to a dangerous online challenge where teenagers put laundry pods in their mouths, started the trend on Twitter.

In his comments on Thursday, Trump did not specify the type of disinfectant.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a presumed Democrat candidate, tweeted, “UV light? Disinfectant injection? Here’s the idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective gear for real medical professionals.”

The emergency department of the Washington Military Department pleads, “Don’t eat tidal fires or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant” and don’t “make a bad situation worse.”

Clorox, Tide Pods and Lysol kill the coronavirus. No question about that. But if you are infected, then the coronavirus is inside the cells. If you use any of these disinfectants to kill the coronavirus in your own cell, you will properly die along with the coronavirus.

As a doctor, I cannot recommend injecting a disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat COVID-19. Do not seek medical advice from Trump.https: //t.co/YcZXJXfSxu

Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn was asked about such methods during CNN City Hall after Trump’s comments. He replied, “I really don’t recommend taking an internal disinfectant.”

The FDA warns against the use of disinfectants, saying “consumption of the products can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.”

The president also mentioned the idea of ​​treating patients “with light inside the body.”

Trump has mentioned previously unproven treatments for COVID-19, including calling hydroxychloroquine a potential “game changer.” However, several studies have found it to be dangerous at high doses.