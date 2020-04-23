Twitter bans coronavirus claiming “harmful activity”

Twitter has once again expanded its rapid growth of specific rules for the Chinese virus, this time banning statements that cause “harmful activity,” with a specific focus on posts about 5G network infrastructures.

In an update to its list of specific rules on coronavirus, made yesterday, Twitter said it would ban “unverified” claims that “incite people to action.”

“Unverified claims inciting people to action could lead to the destruction or damage to critical infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale unrest, such as the National Guard just announced that no more food shipments. it will arrive in two months: run to the grocery store as soon as possible and buy everything “or” 5G causes coronavirus; go destroy the cell towers in your neighborhood! “”

Twitter did not explain what separates a verified from an unverified claim.

In a tweet from his official account, Twitter also emphasized the danger of damage to the “5G critical infrastructure.” Concern about the alleged effects of 5G mobile phone towers has caused some towers to be attacked and disabled.

We have broadened our focus on unverified claims that encourage people to engage in harmful activities, could lead to the destruction or damage to 5G’s critical infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social disorder, or large-scale disorder.

– Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 22, 2020

Twitter’s list of coronavirus-specific rules continues to expand. Since the global crisis began, Twitter has banned “misleading and potentially harmful content,” even promising to ban people who tell the wrong coronavirus jokes.

As Breitbart News reported in March, Twitter will ban:

Denial of established scientific facts about transmission during the incubation period or transmission guide of global and local health authorities

Specific claims surrounding COVID-19 information intended to manipulate people into certain behaviors to obtain a third party with a call to action within the claim, such as “coronavirus is a fraud and not real. Go out and sponsor your local bar! ”

It states that specific groups, nationalities, are never susceptible to COVID-19

It states that specific groups, nationalities, are more susceptible to COVID-19

False or misleading claims about how COVID-19 can be differentiated with a different disease

Propagation of false or misleading information about COVID-19 diagnostic criteria

Specific, unverified statements that incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social disorder, or large-scale disorder

Specific and unverified claims made by government officials or health officials or organizations

Deny the recommendations of the global or local health authority to reduce the possibility of exposure to someone at COVID-19

Twitter has even gone so far as to remove videos from populist Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro because they showed him discussing the need to balance economic concerns with public health concerns.

