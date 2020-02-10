Twitter can’t stand man-baby Michael on “at first sight married”

We have a week for MAFS and are finally at the last two weddings. That means it’s the last of the first sights.

Our last pairing for the season is a single mother of two and a lawyer Staceythat appears to be paired with millionaire man-baby Michaeland the internet has none of that.

Every time Michael opens his mouth #MAFS pic.twitter.com/20KeHAINl7

– Ashleigh (@ashashake), February 10, 2020

I am convinced that the producers want to ruin Stacey’s life since his groomsmen basically thought he was a total baby boy.

Michael is a handful – his best friends call him a toddler. That’s a catastrophe. #MAFS

– Dear Jane (@ austenite20), February 10, 2020

Ha. Even Michael’s best buddies say he is an “adult toddler” who needs to be considered like one.

I am sure that every single mother with two of her own toddlers would like that. #MAFSAU #MAFS

– Alana Calvert (@AlanaCalvert) February 10, 2020

If your friends describe you as a “human toddler”, it is probably not marriage material.

“Michael, the” human “toddler” can we get the lab to investigate? #MAFS #mafsau #MAFSAUSTRALIA

– Annaliese Constable (@FistyScent), February 10, 2020

Not to mention that he literally said that the biggest hurdle for his future wife would be his … personality. Umm …. What?

Michael – “The biggest challenge for my future wife is my personality” – I know we saw it #MAFS #mafsau #MAFSAUSTRALIA pic.twitter.com/BkYLPpi20q

– Annaliese Constable (@FistyScent), February 10, 2020

I can only imagine that Michael has a whole bookshelf full Gary Vee Books and probably hear motivational speeches about how the day grips you (or something) when you’re not using the day.

But within seconds he could brag about buying a million dollar house and like chic (* cough * ugly * cough *) watches.

Michael: “I could afford my own million dollar property at 24 and have all these gold watches and go out with all these hot blondes …” #MAFS pic.twitter.com/kyhAC6k0tW

– Seapunk esthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 10, 2020

This is an ugly gold watch. Michael should buy a new one and throw both in the trash can.

#MAFS

– Sachbrush (@sachbrush) February 10, 2020

Twitter really despised his crappy “Rolex”.

I think “Rolex” comes from a Chinese sweatshop. #mafsau #mafs

– Michael Scalia (@ MichaelScalia86) February 10, 2020

I guarantee Michael doesn’t have a sleeved shirt long enough to cover this terrible watch. #mafs

– Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) February 10, 2020

But despite the personality of a wet bowl of cornflakes, Michael indicated that he wants a good-looking girl, but also expects it to have depth. Of course, the internet called him the shit for it.

Michael, if you want to have depth in a woman, you have to develop substance yourself. Plastic man !! #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/Lx3dlEw4xc

– Franki ???? (@suzannemcm) February 10, 2020

Most of us were instantly convinced that Stacey and Michael are a disaster waiting to be done.

Michael and Stacey are waiting for the car accident I have here for #MAFS pic.twitter.com/kIJ0ExzQ4i

– Mr. Minogue ???? (@mr_minogue) February 10, 2020

However, others pointed out that they would probably go out with a Michael himself, which is probably a bad idea.

I would go out with a Michael. Probably why I’m single … and explains my taste in men. #MAFS

– I am the Liz for your Harry (@abilovestv) February 10, 2020

Let’s be real, Michael is definitely just a pseudonym and his real name is Chad.

Michael’s real name is Chad # MAFS #MAFSAU

– The Don’t Flatter Yourself Podcast (@TheDFYpodcast) February 10, 2020

I secretly hoped that Stacey would fall in love with this damn male child, but then he ruined it by singing “Baby Shark” at his wedding. Dude what the hell?

Just when you think he can’t get any worse, Michael Baby Shark sings at the reception. ???? #MAFS

– Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent), February 10, 2020

But of course the fact that he’s a millionaire changed the mood a bit. She pointed out that this * probably * means that he has a serious side somewhere or that there is only cold, hard money.

Stacey when she found out that Michael has money. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/LD39vHvx4i

– Ashlee (@itsashleeee_) February 10, 2020

Given that Stacey is feeling the rage of food poisoning (a point that Twitter apparently forgot at this point), I’ll give her another chance and I won’t completely rule you out as a gold miner. If I had closed my heart all night, I wouldn’t want to marry a human child either.

* Ignores Michael *

* Find out Michael’s rich *

“Oh my god, my walls are so high, I was so sick, I have an unexplained childhood trauma that has affected my current social skills in a way that is just a strange day, lol” #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter .com / 59hg2SdWwO

– Ashleigh Taylor (@ashy_taylor) February 10, 2020

Stacey when she meets Michael against Stacey when she realizes that Michael is rich #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/xvueweIq4a

– Bridget (@staybridget) February 10, 2020

Will they last? Probably not. But maybe she can handle a Rolex or two, and she damn well deserves to be concerned with his behavior as a human child.