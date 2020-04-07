Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $ 1 Billion In His Benefits to COVID-19 Relief

Breaking News

The CEO of Twitter just beat each donation with multiple shots of coronavirus relief by tenfold – he dropped ten numbers to help, and then seized on what was left behind for another reason.

Jack Dorsey made a surprise announcement on Tuesday on his own platform, saying he would put a billion dollars in his own money – which he says makes up 28% of his total wealth – a new fund he called Start Small, LLC. .. intended for COVID-19 efforts.

I transferred $ 1B of my equity stake (~ 28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund the entire COVID-19. After we break this pandemic, the study will shift the health and education of the girl, and the UBI. It will work seamlessly, all streams are tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz

She added … after the pandemic was struck, the money at Start Small began to be used for something as passionate as she was … the health and education of girls, as well as the UBI (universal basic income). He even got a public Google doc to track down the money available for viewing today. Sure enough, it is valued at under $ 1 billion.

Jack also knows the details of how the money runs out … we’ll give you a read on his thread for yourself – but in short, it looks like he’s going the distribution route.

Why is #startsmall an LLC? These features and I dedicate my parts to these causes, and give respect. Donations will be made from the Start Small Foundation or the directly based LLC beneficiary. All transfers, sales, and offers will be made public on the following sheet.

Not to get too shark-y here, but the donation – which is a fantastic thing, BTW – is a key step in the power of Jack’s part, and a bit on Twitter as well. To this day, it is visible Jeff Bezos holds the record for the largest donation in connection with COVID-19 on a shocking $ 100 mil.

Jack’s a billion blows out of the water, obviously … but it’s not like these donations are a competition or anything, is it? It also said that JD would go public with a gesture of this kind following a small house drama on Twitter-land. More recently, some board members reportedly fired him as chairman … but he ultimately won and stayed put.

In any case, Jack’s cash can be a huge boost to the cause, and hopefully, help us end the pandemonium for good before it starts to diminish.

Thanks, Jack … stop, brother.