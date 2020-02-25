twitter-clowns-harvey-weinstein-for-leaving-the-frame-to-wander-right-after-the-responsible-verdict!

In modern months, the disgraced Hollywood govt, Harvey Weinstein, has been captured by paparazzi, limping to courtroom with a walker … on the lookout really fragile.

Right after his guilty verdict this 7 days, some Twitter consumers were perplexed, and Weinstein appeared to get out of court docket standing, with no strolling … and apparently he had no trouble strolling, and some men and women feel that Weinstein was faking his poor Wellbeing. to consider to influence the jury.

Weinstein was convicted of to start with-diploma felony sexual assault, according to the testimony of former Task Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, and for 3rd-diploma rape, according to the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

He was not convicted of two counts of predatory sexual assault, which could lead to existence imprisonment in prison. He was admitted to the Bellevue clinic ward on Monday evening and will be transferred to Rikers Island as soon as he is discharged.

