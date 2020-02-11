Twitter fights Cringey Valentine’s customs by adopting tweets

Everywhere in London, Twitter offers an antidote to the suspicious goofy Valentine’s Day customs with assignable tweets that make fun of the dangers of dating.

At a time when London is overflowing with the romantic jubilation of Valentine’s Day, the social media giant takes over the underground platforms by replacing emerging ads with shameful stories, sensational confessions and unlikely advice.

In a tweet it says: “My worst date is always the date I paid for cinema tickets and snacks and my date looked for the change from the cashier and put it in his pocket.”

Another allusion to the term “ghostly” – if the person you meet with breaks communication with a zero warning – is another tweet: “* becomes ghostly * Me: thanks for the 15-day free trial.”

The OOH campaign is brought to life in Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus and Tottenham Court Road. This includes sending printed matter via Clapham Junction, Queens Town Road Battersea and St Pauls Road Islington.

In line with the “Visit #ScottishTwitter” campaign, Twitter offers an extensive experience in London’s Covent Garden, which can be visited from February 13th to 16th, in addition to the OOH campaign.

Visitors to the Dating Twitter Advice Bureau can browse semi-educational and completely uninformative installations that are inspired by real tweets.

In the office, visitors can turn the “wheel of misfortune” to find out whether your next appointment is good, confident or simply expensive. You can also put flowers for lost conversations in the “ghost cemetery” and wince until your face hurts in the “gallery of unpleasant silence”. There’s even a neon-lit adult area where you can take a look at x-rated tweets at the peepshow.

“The funniest, honest, and real reports on dating are not in magazines, romcoms, or apps, but in conversation with Dating Twitter,” said David Wilding, director of planning for Twitter UK for the Valentine’s Day campaign.

“People come to Twitter to talk about what they really think about love and dating – the good, bad, awkward. We want to honor the real reality in the modern world of dating on Valentine’s Day by giving the rawest and most relatable tweets bring life to the counseling office, even if it’s not very helpful. “