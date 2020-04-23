Twitter has accused Ellen Pompeo of blaming Harvey Weinstein’s victims so much.

Ellen Pompeo Over the years, quite a few enlightened symbols of wisdom have been shared, which worsens such an uneducated impression of those who survived sexual violence.

The Gray Anatomy star is getting hot Twitter talked about their very professional experience Harvey Weinstein and, according to many, the victims are directly to blame. This explanation was given during a wide-ranging discussion Oxford Association This happened in July 2018, a few months after the tree was first arrested for sexual assault.

When the topic of violence came up in Hollywood, the actor not only said, “You need to understand that you can’t get rid of the bad behavior you’ve learned from previous people,” but also “Women need to be held accountable. It’s a way to introduce yourself.”

Related: Ellen Kobe Bryant’s fighter is injured early in a helicopter crash

He explained that women learn the “power of attraction” from an early age, and acknowledges that it is very easy before they develop themselves.

“We all have responsibilities,” he said. But all is enough to make a tango. That’s not the fault of the victims … “

He then recalled his experience with Weinstein and told people:

“I shared a room with Harvey Weinstein. I sat at the same table with him. I talked to him for almost two hours. He never said anything inappropriate to me. He never made me any more physical progress. I was not in my room alone, and in the middle of the day I sent an agent there. I would not come to my room at night. “

After Weinstein told him again that he had “done nothing wrong,” Pompeo explained that if he did, he would fight again.

“If it were him now, I’d take the bottle and rub it on one part of my face.” What we’re willing to wait for is what we have to do, what we’re going to compromise on … how bad do you want to be in show business? “

Of course, social media was terrible.

ellen pompeo what fvck is wrong this is absolutely important pic.twitter.com/rrjoKTSwjR

– 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 | ellen pompeo h8 acc 2 (@adoresbell) April 22, 2020

Twitter users blamed Pompeo for the remarks, noting that it was easy to tell someone who had never been insulted how to prevent such a situation from occurring.

Others said the stars “shouldn’t blame the victims” before doing so, leaving the following comments.

“F ** K is to blame for this @EllenPompeo standard victim. If agreed upon,” the two tangs say no one is abused or abused. It’s just violent. Do not take any responsibility on the victims. That’s a really scary phrase. do better. ”

“It’s really shocking to insult Ellen Pompeo’s victim.”

“Hey @GreysABC. You need to see Meredith killed and @EllenPompeo accusing her of ‘lack of self-esteem.’

Ellen Pompeo: “Don’t blame the victims” and Ellen Pompeo: * blames the victims. What is f ** k? ”

“Ellen Pompeo has never been,” he insists, and this is the clearest example of what has never happened before. He blames the entire video and says he acted like the victims. ‘Tango’ has two benefits. ”

Pompeo has not yet spoken about Twitter, but he hopes that if he does, he will receive a better response than listeners who have called for him to be blamed.

someone calls him:

“We are seeing a huge wave of plastic surgery” Nnfjdmama pic.twitter.com/CBkowkz5xJ

– Amanda (@butwhocouldstay), April 22, 2020

Yes.

What do you think about the reviews of the stars, Perezer readers? Check out the videos at Ch-ch at 15:20 (below), listen to them in full, and share your thoughts.

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvI8Q38aRWU (/ insert)

(Through photos Oxford Association / YouTube)