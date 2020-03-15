Twitter Is Upset We Didn’t Get To See Ivan & Aleks Depart MAFS

We’re finding to the pointy stop of the MAFS season and it is having spicer by the 2nd.

Tonight’s motivation ceremony was 1 couple small, however. Why? Because Aleks and Ivan, who appeared high-quality final 7 days, have yeeted by themselves the fuck out of the display without having even attending the ceremony.

#mafs contestants on the lookout for Ivan and Aleks #mafsau pic.twitter.com/P1f9OiG0mp

— It truly is not rocket science (@MarkMImage) March 15, 2020

Is almost nothing sacred any longer? What a blatant disrespect to the sanctity of marria-oh hold out.

Regardless of the reality that this time has been an absolute shit exhibit, fans are upset that we’ve been denied the catfight we have been waiting for.

I Cannot Believe that IVAN AND ALEKS ROBBED ME OF AN Top ANIME SHOWDOWN TONIGHT! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VcQBXFNwBQ

— seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) March 15, 2020

Honestly, how dare they?

so ivan and aleks actually just gon deprive us of all the drama just like that #MAFSAU #mafs #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/mOx8UrRm50

— Bee (@bee_starship) March 15, 2020

Impolite.

Ivan and Aleks #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ZiTrCTAWRp

— Annie Clark (@anniefitness) March 15, 2020

To be good, these fellas leaving the show was most likely the smartest conclusion they’ve ever produced.

Actually leaving the demonstrate was the best matter Ivan and Aleks could have finished for by themselves #MAFS

— stepho manner (@hazzamynazza) March 15, 2020

But lovers are convinced they took the easy way out.

Aleks and Ivan you ruined commitment ceremony Sunday’s #MAFS pic.twitter.com/5mcSa27GWy

— Truth Serum (@TheUXTruth) March 15, 2020

I assume by not turning up, it goes to demonstrate all the things anyone said about them, is genuine. Aleks & Ivan#MAFSAU #MAFS

— ⭐⭐ Charmaine (@biggmumm69) March 15, 2020

We’re running out of partners to judge at this level. I have completely overlooked what my lifestyle is like outside of Married At To start with Sight.

Here’s hoping we close up with a handful of partners to see us through to the stop of the season prior to Bachelor In Paradise inevitably requires about.

Ivan and Aleks bitched out #mafs

— Felix the Great (@imfelixthegreat) March 15, 2020

So extended, Aleks and Ivan.

Image:

Married At Very first Sight

