[Twitter reacts to Boosie Badazz telling Dwyane Wade not to slice her son’s shit !!]

Boosie Badazz was on the net Tuesday soon after filming an emotional plea to NBA star Dwyane Wade, begging him not to reduce the “sexual intercourse of his son.”

Wade a short while ago sat down for an interview where by he talked about supporting his 12-12 months changeover to a transgender girl, who modified her title to Zaya.

Boosie jumped on Instagram to launch what numerous connect with a “transphobic,quot rant.

“I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went far too significantly, honey,” Boosie claimed. “Which is a man. A 12-yr-aged boy. At age 12, they don’t even know what the following food will be. They continue to haven’t solved nearly anything. I could satisfy a girl, anything at all, at 16 and fall in enjoy with her. But his cock is long gone, how’s it heading, bruh, you are heading as well far, dawg. “

But he failed to end there … Boosie assumed that, as portion of Zaya’s transition, his genitals would be eliminated, which has not been confirmed by any of the Wades.

“Will not cut his cock, bruh. Like, bruh, truly, if he’s heading to be homosexual, allow him be gay. But don’t minimize his cock, bruh. No, and gown him as a girl, dawg. He is 12 decades aged. He is not there. He has not created his remaining decisions still. Never slash your dick, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You might be fucking tripping, dawg. You are tripping dawg. You are tripping dawg. “

As you can picture, Twitter was divided on Boosie’s feedback. See some of the reactions underneath: