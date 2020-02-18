[twitter-reacts-to-nicki-minaj’s-twerking-video-clip]

Nicki Minaj pretty much broke the Net on Monday, immediately after she posted a video clip of her twerking in a restricted gown, when her husband Kenneth “Zoo,quot Petty filmed it all.

In the video, Nicki kneels on a bed in a area with low mild on all fours and can be observed shaking her booty, whilst the dress rises and totally, at some point getting her broad assets for the Gram.

Fans have been amazed at how significantly Nicki’s supposedly improved derriere moved in the video clip, as common, his twerks are rigid and you will find not substantially “jolt,quot, just like in the “Scorching Female Summer months,quot video clip he filmed with Magan Thee Stallion.

It’s distinct that Nicki is residing in the contentment of the wedding day immediately after tying Kenny, and he desires the globe to know that when it comes to this rap video game, such as who can do his greatest, she’s on top!

Check out some reactions to the video clip below: