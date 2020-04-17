Twitter reprimands Trump campaign claim for suspension for parody video

Twitter has denied the allegations Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parskale that an employee of the Tuning Point USA who went from Twitter handle –alx – who was frequently updated by the President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting parody videos.

Kirk claimed that the move by the social media company was “censorship”, while Don Jr. described the decision as “technological tyranny”. But rather, it was due to the pilot trying to manipulate the platform.

In a statement to Mediaite, a Twitter spokesman said: “The (lAlx) account has been permanently suspended due to a breach of the platform for tampering with the platform and unwanted mail, especially for creating accounts to replace or imitate a suspended account.” .

However, some conservatives believe otherwise.

Why do Chinese propagandists have a platform on Twitter but @ALX is banned?

This is a disgusting behavior of the big tech class.

This censorship must stop immediately.

RT!

– Charlie Kirk (@ charliekirk11) April 17, 2020

Because .Twitter suspended the @TPUSA stafffer @ALX account

Oh yes, because he posted a hilarious Biden meme saying he could be violated by China

This censorship MUST end!

Request the ALX reset

Technical tyranny!

– Donald Trump Jr. (OnalDonaldJTrumpJr) April 17, 2020

Twitter suspended .ALX, a @TPUSA employee and a strong supporter of @realDonaldTrump.

Why;

A parody of e JoeBiden’s moral avatar generator?

But we know that his real crime was a conservative supporter of Trump.

Follow him on @parler_app on .alx.

– Brad Parscale – TRUMP Text at 88022 (@parscale) April 17, 2020

I support @alx.

– Benny (.bennyjohnson) April 17, 2020

Hello @ Twitter / @ Jack,

Why suspend @ALX – who is a staunch supporter of @realDonaldTrump and a great social media researcher / supporter?

ALX did nothing wrong – it shows that conservative censorship is still a big issue!

– Students For Trump (.TrumpStudents) April 17, 2020

Absolutely disgusting.

A well-known Trump supporter and Turning Point USA staff, @ALX, has been permanently excluded from Twitter.

This is a high-tech censorship.

We MUST resist this!

RT to tell Twitter to withdraw @AlX!

– Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 17, 2020

This was the meme that @alx shared.

Twitter suspended Alex because he shared this funny meme / satire.

Will Twitter also suspend the Trump campaign? https://t.co/cP4i14RGxv

– Cernovich (ernCernovich) April 17, 2020

. Twitter Twitter suspended @alx and @allidoisowen.

Their sin? Who knows. The conservative possibility was enough.

Another day in Big Tech censorship.

– CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 17, 2020

People call me “Trump’s favorite meme creator,” but xalx has probably gotten more retweets and videos from President Trump than I have.

His suspension is a direct attack on the White House by a social media company.

IT CANNOT BE STOPPED. https://t.co/Tfa6Bo9dA1

– Carpe Donktum🔹 (.CarpeDonktum) April 17, 2020

@ Alx has never been inappropriate on this platform. He was banned because he supported Trump. #LauraLoomer is a declared congressional candidate who is constantly surpassing her established challenger. He was banned because he was right about Ilhan Omar.

Both must be restored as soon as possible.

– John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 17, 2020

Twitter suspends distinguished conservative @ALX for using Joe Biden’s Meme Maker https://t.co/jqa3a0x9fV

– Benny (.bennyjohnson) April 17, 2020

