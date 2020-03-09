Twitter tags: video shared by Trump as “manipulated media”

Social media platform Twitter tagged a video President Donald Trump recently shared with his “manipulated media” tag, intended to describe media that has been “significantly altered or fabricated in a meaningful and misleading manner.”

The video retweeted by the president was originally posted by social media director Dan Scavino at the White House. The video used footage made during a speech by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in which the former vice president tarnished his words and said “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump,” before making a Pause and add “if we really get involved in this group of circular shots here, it doesn’t have to be a positive campaign.”

Sleepy Joe💤in St. Louis, Missouri, today:

“We can only choose @realDonaldTrump again.” # KAG2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FT4q2MWfcD

– Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 8, 2020

Right on: Twitter first applied its new manipulated media tag to a misleadingly edited video by Joe Biden. It was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted the president. pic.twitter.com/PggcCwMNkx

– Cat Zakrzewski (@Cat_Zakrzewski) March 8, 2020

Okay, so this video wasn’t “manipulated” as Twitter claimed, but was cut selectively, which leaves out of context. I do not like it. Yes, Biden still stumbled and had a smoke in his brain. But since I tweeted the original (without context), here is the full context. pic.twitter.com/o7jK7zl9U7

– Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 9, 2020

The video shared by Scavino only features Biden stating, “Excuse me. We can only pick Donald Trump. “The Twitter media tag began appearing in Biden’s video on some users Sunday evening. Twitter says it examines video metadata, tweet context and Twitter user public information by determine how to label the videos as “misleading.” The platform has not explained how it was decided to apply the tag to the clip, which does not change Biden’s words but removes them from context, as it was “modified or fabricated”. in a meaningful and misleading way. “

Twitter’s new policy is a response to years of criticism from the site, for not blocking harassment and “toxicity” on its platform. Twitter has also previously faced calls from Democrats to remove President Trump entirely from his platform, a move Twitter has refused to take. Twitter has stated that it is important to preserve the tweets of public officials to encourage debate on the platform.

