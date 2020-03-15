After failing to verify the account of Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, despite a promise to proactively verify all congressional candidates, Twitter went even further by temporarily restricting her account earlier this week. .

The restriction came shortly after a retweet by a post by Diego E. Arria, a Venezuelan critic of socialism who was formerly the Country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and chair of the United Nations Security Council.

The tweet featured an image of Luna, a U.S. Air Force veteran wearing his military uniform along with a rifle and a side weapon. Twitter is currently flagged as “sensitive content”.

Republican candidate for the US Congress ”Ana Paulina Luna pic.twitter.com/WOo4fEu1mP

– Diego E. Arria (@Diego_Arria) March 12, 2020

Shortly after her retweet, Luna was locked out of her Twitter account and asked to confirm her phone number before being allowed to the account.

Twitter is aware that Luna is a congressional candidate. The platform has said it will check all primary election candidates in the U.S. election race this year, provided they have a Ballotpedia page – what Luna does. Although Luna’s campaign has been reported on several occasions, Twitter has not yet verified his account, and he is now blocked for reasons that Twitter will not publicly explain.

Twitter has not commented on why Luna’s account was not verified or why Aria’s Tweets were labeled “sensitive”.

In a comment to Breitbart News, Luna claimed that Twitter tacitly supported Venezuela’s socialist regime by censuring Arria, one of his top critics.

“Twitter has chosen the activity to promote socialist politicians and to censure those who believe that the best form of government is a constitutional republic. Maduro is a dictator who has injured many people and destroyed Venezuela. “

“Through Twitter I censure myself and the former chair of the UN Security Council simply because I was promoting my Republican campaign in the people of Venezuela is alarming. I lost many three friends during my time in the military. They all fought for the freedom of expression and to protect our country, as well as those in this country. “

“I never thought I’d see the day that an American company had such a hateful outlook on our founding principles and disregard the price of freedom. I choose to worship God, not government, and they will not be bullied. nor silenced in submission. “

