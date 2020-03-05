[twitter-tests-disappearing-‘fleets’-in-brazil]



FILE Image: The Twitter logo is exhibited on a monitor on the floor of the New York Inventory Trade (NYSE) in New York Town, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Picture

March five, 2020

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc claimed on Wednesday it was screening in Brazil a new variety of tweet that disappears right after 24 hours, identical to the stories attribute preferred on Snapchat and Facebook’s photo-sharing application Instagram.

Referred to as ‘fleets’, the vanishing messages can be seen by tapping on a user’s profile image. They do not seem on the user’s timeline or acquire retweets, likes or community replies, Kayvon Beykpour, the company’s products lead, mentioned on Twitter. (http://little bit.ly/2Tym9aw)

“We’re hoping that Fleets can support people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been not likely to Tweet,” Beykpour claimed.

The move arrives approximately a yr after Twitter’s much larger sized social media competitor Facebook introduced that it would change target towards setting up solutions that emphasize privateness and ephemerality, which it suggests people are gravitating toward.

Twitter has been rolling out new capabilities aimed at building the system far more consumer-friendly in the earlier several months, but the company’s development has lagged guiding rivals for yrs, leaving investors grumbling that it has unsuccessful to innovate or extend past its main platform.

Its shares fell past year when it disclosed that its system professional glitches that hindered its potential to focus on advertisements and share data with partners.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is now pushing for variations at the company, together with the elimination of its chief government Jack Dorsey.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco Enhancing by Shounak Dasgupta and Christopher Cushing)