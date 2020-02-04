Twitter to label deepfakes and other misleading media before the US elections in 2020

Twitter said Tuesday that it would apply a label to tweets with synthetic or deceptively processed forms of media, as social media platforms are preparing for a possible attack of misinformation prior to the 2020 presidential election.

The company also said it would deliberately remove misleading manipulated media likely to cause damage, including content that could lead to physical security threats, widespread civil unrest, voter repression, or privacy risks.

Social media companies have been under pressure to address the emerging threat of deep-fake videos that use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic, yet fabricated videos in which a person seems to say or do something he did not do.

Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube said earlier this week that it would remove any content that has been technically manipulated or handled and involves a “serious risk of serious damage”, while TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, last month issued a broad ban on “misleading information” proclaimed.

Facebook said last month that it would remove deepfakes and some other manipulated videos from its websites, but would leave behind satirical content, as well as videos that were edited “solely to omit or change the order of words.”

A green wire model covers the bottom surface of an actor while making a synthetic facial resuscitation video, also known as a deepfake. (Reuters TV via Reuters)

The company caused indignation among US lawmakers when it said the new policy would not be applied to a highly edited video that was circulating widely online and tried to make the American House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear inconsistent by scorning her speech.

Facebook said it would label the video as false, but that it would continue to be allowed on the platform as “only videos generated by artificial intelligence to show people who say fictional things will be removed.”

Under the new policy, Twitter will apply a “false” warning label in the same way to photos or videos that are “significantly and deceptively altered or manufactured,” although it does not distinguish between the technologies used to create a piece of media to manipulate.

“Our focus in this policy is to look at the result, not how it was achieved,” said Twitter head of website integrity, Yoel Roth, in a telephone conversation with reporters along with Del Harvey, vice president of trust and company safety.

Roth said that Twitter would generally apply a warning tag to the Pelosi video according to the new approach, but added that the content could be removed if the text in the tweet or other contextual signals suggested that it would probably cause damage.

The two executives refused to answer questions about the means the company would use to find manipulated media, and said that Twitter would consider user reports and build relationships with “external experts” to identify content.