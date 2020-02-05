Twitter to tag modified media, remove it if it can cause harm – KGET 17

by: BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press

FILE – This file photo from April 26, 2017 shows the Twitter application icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter will start tagging and, in some cases, deleting tampered or manipulated photos, audio and videos designed to mislead people. The company said Tuesday, February 4, 2020 that the new rules prohibit the sharing of synthetic or manipulated material that may cause harm. (AP photo / Matt Rourke, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Twitter will start tagging and, in some cases, deleting tampered or manipulated photos, audio, and videos that are designed to deceive people.

The company said on Tuesday that the new rules prohibit the sharing of synthetic or manipulated material that could cause harm. Material handled but not necessarily dangerous may receive a warning label.

According to the new guidelines, the slow-motion video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which she seemed to insult her words, could get the label if someone tweeted it after the rules came into effect on March 5. If it is proven that it also caused harm, Twitter could also delete it.

But it can be difficult to define what could cause damage and some materials will likely fall into a gray area.

“It will be a challenge and we will make mistakes along the way – we appreciate patience,” said Twitter in a blog post. “However, we are committed to doing the right thing.”

Twitter has said it considers threats to the security of an individual or a group to be serious harm, as well as the risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest. But the harm could also mean threats to privacy or the ability to speak freely, Twitter said. This could include harassment, suppression of voters and epithets of bullying and “material that aims to silence someone”.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and other tech services are under intense pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 U.S. election after being manipulated four years ago by actors connected to Russia. On Monday, Google’s YouTube clarified its policy on political manipulation, reiterating that it bans election-related “deepfake” videos. Facebook has also stepped up its electoral security efforts.

As with many Twitter policies, including those prohibiting hate speech or abuse, success will be measured by the company’s ability to enforce it. Even with rules in place, enforcement can be uneven and slow. This is probably especially true for disinformation, which can spread quickly on social media, even with safeguards in place.

Facebook, for example, has been using third-party fact checkers to debunk false stories on its site for three years. While the efforts are bearing fruit, the fight against disinformation is far from over.

Twitter said it was determined to seek the advice of its users on these rules. Twitter said it had published a survey in six languages ​​and received 6,500 responses from around the world. According to the company, the majority of respondents said that misleading tweets should be tagged, although not everyone agreed whether to delete them or leave them out.