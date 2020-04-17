Twitter was envious when Donald Trump called for protesters to shut down the state

Donald Trump called on the U.S. to rebel against coronavirus the closure of the government itself.

One day after angry residents protested against a home rule, Twitter used Twitter to demand the liberation of three states – three states with democratic governments.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “PLEASE MIKE!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” which he published in three personal tweets, plus the last one “and save the 2nd Generation.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

BUY MICHAEL!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save the Second Amendment. Siege it!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The tweets have met with outrage and immediate release online, with many users accusing POTUS of inciting violence.

A day earlier, Trump’s Coronavirus force announced that the decision on when to reopen the state would be up to the individual government.

This coincided with massive protests in all three states, as residents – especially Trump supporters, judging by the flag – demanded a law abolishing society.

In Michigan, “Operation Gridlock” saw thousands of people get into their cars and enter the state capital, many of them armed with guns, but not necessarily wearing masks and laughing “shut up” her! ” under the Government of Gretchen Whitmer.

In Minnesota, protesters marched into the home of Governor Tim Walz.

“The smaller sections of the state are protesting and that’s their turn,” Gov. Whitmer said CNN. “Unfortunately, the more they get out and about, the more likely they are to spread Covid-19 and we may want to take this a little longer.”

While Trump went on to note the reopening of the country on a changing date near the corner, health officials – including Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Brix, are emblematic of the war. the White House against the virus – continue to stay at home and maintain social mobility, as they attempt to curb the spread and protect the health system from detection.

Check out some of the angry reactions to Trump’s tweet below:

LIBERATE AMERICAN on Trump’s failure to complete test plan.

– Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 17, 2020

I’m not a virologist, but I do encourage civil unrest during a seemingly infectious disease. pic.twitter.com/UxwpHFtqFH

– Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 17, 2020

Dear P Mike,

Now is the time to work with your cabinet and implement the 25th amendment to get this unstable president back. Life depends on you @VP!

Release America now! #LiberateAmerica!

Who agrees?

– Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 17, 2020

Trump called on Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia to be “released” in the direction he removed last evening.

Trump has literally called for these states to be released on their own agenda.

That’s how crazy he became.

Free America from Trump!

– Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE AMERICA !!!

I’m just wondering, what is the GOP electorate to do with this tweet and encourage violence. pic.twitter.com/CNYRBnZXOj

– Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 17, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Michigan does not meet your criteria for opening step 1. It is necessary to show a reversal course within 14 days and leave the hospital in crisis.

Never tell anyone about violating your own instructions for a retaliatory tweet. https://t.co/j33s6EXKgn

– Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2020

The “liberating” tweet of Donald Trump is a domestic terrorism act against the United States, a life sentence in prison. They may also be in violation of Twitter’s terms of service.

– Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 17, 2020

Many people who want “Liberal America” ​​do not understand that if there is enough testing and / or good treatment or vaccination we need to stay home – just as Trump did during Vietnam. #StayHomeLikeTrumpinVietnam

– Brian of Nazareth (@Brian_of_Judea) April 17, 2020

His followers can urge Trump’s unwanted warnings – let’s be honest, motivated, and motivated – to disregard the state’s orders. It will lead to unlawful acts that pose a threat to other Americans. Republicans, conservatives – is that you? https://t.co/GREvhBfrBM

– Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 17, 2020

In fact, we have been trying to liberate America from Trump, in a full and constitutional way. But the Senate Republicans are not going to make any real judgments, ignore the evidence and vote to keep Trump.

– Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 17, 2020

Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan” is not serious and dangerous. He simply did all the harm he did in expressing his desire to quit. Rural hospitals have been unable to cope with Coronavirus cases. Do some people really need to get sick and die?

– Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 17, 2020

Is this how the US president tweeted during the global epidemic of over 34,000? Something to encourage DEATH from the root of anger because of bad education that takes away every word you say? Need to free the US from the DOES.

– Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) April 17, 2020

. @ Jack and @TwitterSafety, if his laws are meaningful, then you need to stop Trump from the podium NOW for promoting violence. If not, you can expect a great court if – God forbid – there are people who die because of the big Twitter wish. pic.twitter.com/s1PzoEIPlc

– Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 17, 2020

Several days after the Trump campaign in Michigan prevented emergency workers from coming to the hospital, detectives shouted LIBERATE VIRGINIA, citing the 2nd Amendment.

It induces violence and civil unrest during power outages.

Time for # 25thAmendment.

NOW.

– BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 17, 2020

LOOK FOR AMERICA AND IT’S GOING

– God (@thegoodgodabove) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE AMERICA! Anyone in charge of the Fedral goverment is doing a great job !!!

– Donald J. Trump ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@realDonaldTrFan) April 17, 2020