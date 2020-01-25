Twitter was ERUPTS after famous UK Boxing Gym drug test failure remark

SOCIAL MEDIA 25/01/2020

A mass debate opened on Twitter Friday night after the World Boxing Council announced that a drug test had failed.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has ratified after being previously informed by drug testers.

He said: @ Vada_Testing has notified @ WBCBoxing of a negative result from cruiserweight candidate Yves Ngabu from a sample collected outside the competition in Sheffield UK on January 7th as part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

“The protocol has started witnessing this case.”

Ngabu trained with Dominic Ingle in the world-famous Ingle Gym for the duel in which the Belgian was defeated against the world champion Lawrence Okolie.

The Ingle Gym is known for getting through Kell Brook, Junior Witter, Johnny Nelson, Ryan Rhodes and the great Prince Naseem Hamed.

But it wasn’t long before Okolie joined the conversation about his opponent with a tweet that immediately went viral.

“On them pringles ingle,” Okolie stated before other fellow specialists waded in.

Liam Williams, who trains under Dominic, no doubt told Okolie to be careful and make allegations.

“Shut your stupid mouth,” said Williams, before Okolie decided not to get involved in a heated back and forth.

“You are a great fighter, keep it up,” replied “The Sauce”.

Williams replied, “Yeah, so don’t mark the” camp “, that annoys me because the people who mark the camp basically say that I’m a fraud because I train there.”

Tony Bellew and Sunny Edwards, in particular, did not hold back their thoughts when they took part.

“Now you can announce that someone may have failed a test,” Bellew said of Sulaiman’s initial confirmation.

“The correct procedure was followed! VADA always does it right! Make sure you UKAD you could learn how to do things right!

“How often will this happen to this coach in question (Dominic Ingle)?”

A fan who told Bellew quickly commented that a test without matchroom fighters had failed. ‘The Bomber’ quickly shut it down.

“Not at all! I know people / friends who fail a test due to an energy drink or an over-the-counter product!

“However, I would not be friends with someone who actually injects PED. That’s for sure!” Professional boxing is dangerous enough without the scammers! “

When asked about Okolie’s testimony, Bellew added: “I know that many clean fighters also come from there, but I think that this is the 5th / 6th Failure will be in this stable!

“Kell (Brook) has never failed a test! Naz (Prince Naseem Hamed) never failed a test! Johnny (Nelson) has never failed a test!

“I don’t know of any other gym in the country that offers so many failed tests!”

Ingle had something to say to Bellew. It said: “I always advise fighters to get involved before they say anything. (It is) nothing that Tony Bellew does, but he played a lot and fairly. Must love him for it.

“I don’t think he forgave me for the life and death he had with Bob Ajisafe.”

INGLE

British super flyweight Sunny Edwards got involved and, like others, made a comeback by Ingle.

“No wonder they call the Ingle Gym” The Lab, “said Edwards.

Then an exchange between the two continued, which was a little strange in terms of content.

The whole thing is a sad state of affairs and proves that rivalries between British gyms are not in a healthy place.

For Ngabu, the 31-year-old can expect to be severely punished if found guilty. This happened at a time when Great Britain was in a crisis about its own testing procedures.

Liam Cameron was recently banned for four years after testing positive for a small amount of cocaine. The Sheffield man claims the harsh punishment is due to the fact that he did not plead guilty to anything that he said he had not done.

Cameron decided to retire instead of filing an expensive appeal.