Twitter’s Jack Dorsey vows $ 1 billion for virus rescue

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and chief executive officer, said Tuesday that he had invested $ 1 billion in his personal property through his charity fund to rescue the coronavirus.

Dorsey said in a series of tweets that he would transfer his stake in digital payment group Square to Start Small, a limited liability company, contributing about 28% of his total assets.

“Why now? Needs are becoming more urgent and I want to see the impact on my life,” Dorsey said.

“I hope this will encourage others to do the same. Life is too short, so do everything we can and help people right now.”

The move may be the biggest one from a single individual for coronavirus rescue, comes with a pandemic that spans the world, and severely sacrifices US life and economic devastation.

Dorsey said that after the end of the pandemic, the fund would focus on girls’ health and education and the “Universal Basic Income” initiative.

Dorsey, CEO of both Twitter and Square, established a foundation similar to Start Small LLC. This is similar to the model founded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at his Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, which may not be eligible for startup financing and foundation funding.

“Why #startsmall is an LLC? It splits my share into these causes and specializes it, providing flexibility,” Dorsey said.

The document link tweeted by Dorsey has already pledged $ 100,000 to a new initiative called the America’s Food Fund launched by Steve Jobs’ widow Lauren Powell Jobs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Showed that.

Dorsey’s net worth is estimated at about $ 3 billion, including his shares on Twitter and Square.

He said he chose to use his equity from the payment group because “I own more Square”.

“Because this money will help those who want to serve us, it will benefit both companies in the long run,” he said.

Other technology entrepreneurs have promised varying amounts of relief.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged $ 100 million to support food rescue efforts during a pandemic, and Zuckerberg provided over $ 25 million to support research through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. did.

The Gates Foundation promised $ 125 million in research last month, but is believed to be investing more in a variety of projects.

