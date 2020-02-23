[two-13-calendar-year-olds-billed-with-murder,-arson-in-fatal-california-library-hearth]

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two 13-calendar year-olds accused of setting up a lethal fireplace at a library in Northern California have been charged with murder with specific instances, in accordance to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office environment.

Tuesday’s fire claimed the life of Porterville Fireplace Captain Raymond Figueroa, 35, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25.

Mistie Webb informed KGPE Wednesday she was heartbroken to listen to her good friend Figueroa passed away.

“You just want you could have been there. Carry him out of the fire in his time of want. And you could not do that. You could not be there to help you save him.”

When Webb listened to that the library was on hearth she texted Figueroa. Soon after an hour with no reply, she texted him once more. The two texts were unanswered.

Officers explained Figueroa was trapped within the burning creating just after he went in to make positive every person produced it out safely and securely. Rescuers tried out to go again within but could not following the roof collapsed.

Webb explained her pal as a joyful and loving male, who frequently set others’ wants over his very own. He is survived by his family members, such as two youthful little ones.

“He will usually be beloved and in our hearts. He died a hero,” mentioned Webb.

Patrick Jones went lacking although preventing the fireplace. Officials imagine the 25-yr-aged could possibly have gotten trapped inside of.

Jones not long ago received engaged and was energized for his upcoming wedding ceremony. His fiancé would not go on digital camera but described him as the most real, form-hearted and dedicated human being.

Jones’s friend also despatched a statement, describing him as a humble man:

“He would drop everything he was undertaking to be there for anyone. He cherished currently being a fireman. I believe generally mainly because of how a great deal that occupation required assisting people.”

Police arrested the two teens after they had been observed managing from the hearth, authorities said. In a assertion Friday, the DA’s office mentioned that the teenagers are also going through arson-related fees.

New California state legislation will effect the punishment the two teens could encounter.

“Juveniles that are 13 and 14 many years aged, legally simply cannot be experimented with in a felony courtroom,” Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil reported. “They’ll still experience felony fees, but in a juvenile court docket.”

If found responsible and sentenced, they can only be held until finally they flip 26, according to Fresno prison protection attorney Charles Magill.

The unknown minors have both of those denied the fees versus them and are scheduled to return to juvenile court docket on March 11.