Two adults, child brought to the hospital after the early morning in Charlestown

Two adults and a child were transported to a hospital after an early Sunday morning fire in a home in Charlestown, the Boston fire said.

Fire brigades responded to a fire on the second floor of a Tufts street building around 1:30 am and found four fire rooms, tweet this morning’s Boston Fire Department.

The fire was contained in a single apartment on the second floor, BFD said, and three people were transported to the hospital. Their condition was unknown on Sunday morning and the Boston fire did not return an immediate request for comment.

Eight other residents were displaced, according to Boston Housing Authority, and the Red Cross has provided assistance, BFD said.

Damage was estimated at $ 500,000. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire at around 1:30 am from the 2nd floor at 45 Tufts St. Charlestown. There were 4 fire rooms. Companies could put out the fire in one apartment on the second floor. pic.twitter.com/9Ids3TBntx

– Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020