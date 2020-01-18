Two Amigos Taqueria in Pleasanton help customers pay upfront to feed those in need

The best part of Two Amigos Taqueria is not on the menu, but next to the cashier on a bulletin board.

It all started three years ago when the co-owner of the Mexican restaurant in Pleasanton had the idea of ​​fighting hunger in his community. So he set up the bulletin board and started asking customers if they were willing to pay ahead by buying an extra meal and giving it to those in need. Except that in this case, the donation takes place just inside the restaurant.

“It’s the easiest way for everyone to help,” says Jose Mena, explaining how the system works. “When someone wants to buy a meal for someone else, they just pay in advance and pin the receipt on the wall. And who needs it, he comes in and helps himself with the free meal.”

Mena says the restaurant usually feeds about 10 people a day with prepaid meals, most of which are made from a plate of burrito or taco. He says he has a group of frequent customers who regularly buy meals to share.

The restaurant distributes cards to people who have obtained a free meal and many have written thank you notes which also go to the board.

“Thank you for making a difference. You rock,” says a thank you card. Another said, “It helps get through the tough times. God bless you all.”

Mena says he doesn’t mind if homeless or food insecure people stay and eat their meals inside the restaurant.

“We all have needs. Sometimes we have difficulties. Everyone is very happy to help.”

