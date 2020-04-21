Two arrested for Rohingya trafficking in Langkawi | Malaysia

File photo reveals possessions of Rohingya refugees laying on the shore as their carrier boat stays anchored nearby in Teknaf on 16 April 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia has arrested two Rohingya for alleged human-trafficking, authorities reported nowadays, as they ramp up initiatives to halt associates of the Muslim minority coming to the state amid coronavirus fears.

Malaysia is a favoured spot for the team from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, who have extended complained of persecution, as it is a Muslim-the vast majority place that currently has a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.

But authorities have strengthened maritime patrols in an hard work to prevent the unlawful arrival of Rohingya because of to fears they could be infected with the virus, and a boat was turned away by the navy very last 7 days.

Yet another boatload of Rohingya did make it to shore on the island of Langkawi in early April, and officials mentioned the pair detained final 7 days was considered to have been associated in that scenario.

In one more incident earlier this thirty day period, 60 Rohingya died on a crammed boat stranded in the Bay of Bengal for two months, which survivors reported experienced been turned away from Thailand and Malaysia.

The latest arrests were being brothers aged 31 and 34, officials mentioned.

“Authorities seized a notebook detailing info on the dollars gathered from their human-smuggling business enterprise related to the April 5 arrival of 202 Rohingya Muslims in Langkawi,” stated Zulinda Ramly, deputy director with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Company.

Each individual migrant paid out 15,000 ringgit (US$3,400) to be brought into Malaysia, she mentioned.

The coastguard is hunting other syndicate users, Malaysians and foreigners, accused of supporting migrants illegally enter the country.

Malaysia’s harder stance in looking for to prevent the arrival of boatloads of Rohingya has alarmed legal rights groups, who concern numerous other vessels may well be at sea among Bangladesh and the Southeast Asian nation.

Rohingya often get started their journeys in Bangladesh, the place lots of of the minority dwell in overcrowded camps after fleeing a military services crackdown in their homeland. — AFP