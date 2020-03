BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested two guys on suspicion of murder in the stabbing loss of life of a man in January.

Luis Bell, 47, and Dellon Bell, 45, were being arrested Tuesday early morning at a residence in the 1000 block of H2o Street, police stated.

The two are suspected of getting associated in the Jan. four dying of Dontae Lee, 38. He was pronounced dead in the 1000 block of 30th Road.