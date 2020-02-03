Two arrested, one sought after auto parts burglary

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Two men were arrested and a third was found in the entire community of St. Tammany in connection with the theft of several catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters.

During the week of January 27, detectives issued arrest warrants for Mark Crayton Senior, Mark Crayton Junior, and Samuel ‘Banky’ Bankston in connection with the stolen auto parts.

Both Crayton’s were taken into custody and posted in the Livingston Parish Jail.

Samuel ‘Banky’ Bankston remains at large.

Since mid-December, the community representatives have responded to numerous reports about stolen catalysts and other emissions-related parts.

Citizens say the parts are usually broken into by parked cars.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives worked with investigators from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Hammond Police Department, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after similar cases were reported in these areas.

As soon as both Craytons are released from Livingston Parish, they are transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where the 13 amounts are between $ 1,000 and $ 5,000 (offenses) and 14 amounts between $ 1,000 and 5,000 (offenses) ) posted.

These allegations are related to the thefts in the parish of St. Tammany. MPs say additional charges are being brought against both men in the other jurisdictions where thefts have also been reported.