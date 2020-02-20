[two-arrested-soon-after-stolen-gun,-medicines-located-in-the-course-of-probation-lookup]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and women were arrested final 7 days for unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Kern County Probation Division reported on Feb. 14, officers done a probation look for in the 600 block of Belle Avenue. For the duration of the look for, officers uncovered a stolen firearm, stay ammunition and a huge amount of money of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

Ronald Mallory and Dorelle Wallace ended up arrested on suspicion of violating their probation, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and heroin for the objective of revenue.