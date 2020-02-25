[two-bakersfield-restaurants-shut-due-to-health-code-violation]

BAKERSFIELD, Caif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield dining establishments closed down Monday, mainly because of overall health code violations.

The Kern County General public Well being Solutions Division provides the Village Grill in Downtown Bakersfield, a rating of just 58 percent.

Inspectors say the restaurant stayed open up, even though there was an active vermin infestation.

They say the Village Grill will have to retain the services of an exterminator to get rid of cockroaches ahead of it can open up once more.

India Bistro on Ming Avenue also shut yesterday.

Inspectors pointed to a germs concern. They say the restaurant stayed open up even when sewage overflowed into the facility.

The cafe also did not have an environmental wellness permit posted.