two-bottles-of-“the-world’s-rarest-whisky”-are-up-for-sale

The new releases arrive via Japan’s now-shuttered Karuizawa distillery

A handful of weeks again we pointed out the realities of the Japanese whisky shortage and why it is time to start out investing.

The time is now. Two brand new Karuizawa bottlings, The Sapphire Geishas, are at this time up for sale exclusively at The Whisky Trade by way of February 26th.

The fifth launch in the Geisha sequence (through Elixir Distillers), these bottles are going for $16,000+ for very good explanation: the Karuizawa distillery no for a longer period exists. It was launched in 1955 in close proximity to the foot of an energetic volcano in Miyota but ceased functions in 2000. The Whisky Exchange had formerly referred to Karuizawa as “the world’s rarest whisky.”

So it is a rare liquid, and it’s one of a kind. The Karuizawa compact-batch whiskies had been encouraged by the Scotch malt type. These are one-cask, sherry-forward spirits, aged 31 and 36 a long time. Only 146 and 105 of the bottles are offered, respectively every single is adorned in a sapphire blue colorway with dragon detailing.

In accordance to the Whisky Trade, the 31 Year shows “thick chocolate and leather notes” on the nose and dried fruit notes with a “deep, earthy savoriness on the palate.” Meanwhile, the 36 12 months “brings abundant, dried cherries and raisins, with leafy, damp wood and cedar notes on the nose, though supplying a kick of chocolate protected licorice merged with blackcurrants, hints of tar and spice with a brown sugar sweetness on the palate. Mint and pine linger on the finish with delicate, dried fruit and hints of black licorice.” (No, we did not get to check out these.)

Now for the lousy information: the bottles are only accessible by ballot. Entries for the possibility to acquire just one of these bottles finishes Wednesday, February 26th.

If you do get 1, keep on to it for a when. Bottles from the distillery have been reselling at five- and six-determine charges for a transient time, a bottle of Karuizawa was the one most high-priced bottle of Japanese whisky ever bought at auction.

