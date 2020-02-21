[two-boys-accused-of-setting-up-porterville-library-fireplace-billed-with-murder]

FRESNO, Calif. — Two teenage boys accused of placing the fireplace at the Porterville Library have been charged with murder and arson.

The Tulare County Office environment of the District Lawyer submitted two counts of murder with unique situation of various murders and arson-relevant expenses.

The two 13-12 months-outdated boys denied the costs in court docket and continue to be in custody.

They will return to juvenile court docket on March 11, 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The movie above is from an previously story.