[two-boys-accused-of-starting-up-porterville-library-hearth-that-killed-two-firefighters-charged-with-murder,-arson]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two teenage boys accused of location the hearth at the Porterville Library have been charged with murder and arson.

The Tulare County Workplace of the District Attorney submitted two counts of murder with distinctive situations of many murders and arson-related expenses.

The two 13-calendar year-aged boys denied the costs in court docket and remain in custody.

They will return to juvenile court docket on March 11, 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be up-to-date. The online video earlier mentioned is from an earlier story.