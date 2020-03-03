two-brothers-accused-of-forcing-texas-teen-into-prostitution

Two brothers pressured a Texas woman into prostitution and then held her against her will when she wished depart Chicago and return dwelling, Cook dinner County prosecutors stated.

Soon after the 17-year-aged fulfilled 29-calendar year-old Eric Johnson on the net in early February and traded cell phone figures with him, Johnson allegedly purchased the girl a bus ticket so she could go to Memphis, Tennessee, wherever he was residing. There, Johnson experienced the woman execute intercourse functions on other people for income and kept the proceeds, prosecutors explained Tuesday.

When organization slowed down, Johnson decided to deliver to the lady to Chicago and moved her into the condominium of his brother, 25-yr-old Jarvis Alexander, prosecutors mentioned.

Alexander started out to just take the female to satisfy johns after placing ads on escort sites and gathered whatsoever cash was designed, prosecutors reported.

When Johnson noticed that the girl had texted a pal, expressing that she required to go back again residence to Texas, he allegedly beat and choked her until finally she approximately passed out and blocked her from leaving the apartment. Johnson also utilized another target he had crushed as an illustration of what would transpire to the woman if she tried to depart, prosecutors reported.

Johnson also sexually assaulted the girl many periods, and in an job interview with authorities, admitted to knowing she was only 17, prosecutors reported.

Jarvis Alexander (left) and Eric Johnson Chicago police

The brothers were arrested on Feb. 29 when they and the girl have been traveling in a white Nissan and officers stopped them just after noticing Alexander was not donning a seat belt. Police purchased all three out of the auto immediately after they smelled marijuana. Officers recovered $3,000 in funds and an unspecified amount of money of cannabis when they searched the car, prosecutors claimed.

When the three had been taken to a law enforcement station, officers realized that the woman experienced been compelled to perform as a prostitute and the department’s Human Trafficking Undertaking Force was notified. She was subsequently taken to a medical center and a sexual assault kit was administered.

“What we have below is 1 woman’s tale,” Johnson’s assistant general public defender claimed in court Tuesday, noting that he was not trying to lessen the seriousness of the allegations. The assistant general public defender mentioned Johnson was now unemployed, and irrespective of dwelling not too long ago in Tennessee, experienced solid ties to Chicago.

Both of those brothers experienced independent addresses in Austin, in accordance to court information.

Johnson was purchased held on $500,000 bail Tuesday. Alexander was requested held on $250,000 bail on Monday, in accordance to courtroom data.

Johnson faces aggravated felony sexual assault and aggravated battery charges, while Alexander, faces a single felony rely of endorsing prostitution and many misdemeanor expenses for his alleged participation in the scheme to promote the female for sexual intercourse, court docket data demonstrate.