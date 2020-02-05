Two butterfly lawyers found dead in Mexico in one week

The funeral procession for Homero Gómez González, whose body was found in a well.

ENRIQUE CASTRO / AFP via Getty

January 23 Washington Post Reporter Kevin Sieff raised concerns about the disappearance of Homero Gómez González, the manager of the El Rosario Butterfly Reserve in Mexico. Investigators had not made theories or arrested people, but the population had expected illegal loggers to kidnap the activist.

On January 29, Gómez González’s body was found in a well post Office, Then, less than a week later, Raúl Hernández Romero, an employee of the monarch’s sanctuary, was also found dead after being “severely hit with a sharp object”.

Investigators have yet to come to any conclusions, but the apparent murder of two employees from the same reserve, which has been in direct conflict with the lucrative illegal logging industry that was once the lifeblood of the Mexican community, is causing public concern.

“For years, illegal loggers tied to Mexico’s criminal underworld have been clashing with conservationists who tried and eventually managed to ban deforestation from the Michoacan state’s butterfly reserves,” he writes post Office,

While Hernández Romero was only a part-time tour guide in El Rosario, Gómez González was the manager of the organization as well as local politicians and voting rights defenders for one of the country’s largest butterfly reserves. What made him so convincing was that he was a former lumberjack and saw butterfly tourism as a more sustainable business proposition for the community.

While the Mexican authorities are currently investigating all indications, the post Office The local community reports hopelessness: “Many here doubt that the crimes will ever be solved.”

