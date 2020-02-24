[two Chainz Promises New Audio Flames Coming This Week]

By
Kay Koch
-
[two-chainz-promises-new-audio-flames-coming-this-week]

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is in do the job mode. The hip-hop veteran has teased supporters about gearing up to drop some new music.

Significant Details: Deuce went on the internet Monday to warn followers new audio hearth would get there at any presented second.

Higher-Vital Facts: In mid-February 2020, Chainz teased admirers about the probability of getting a collaboration in the is effective with rap stars Pusha-T and Nas.

Hold out, There’s Additional: During NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Chainz connected up with a slew of hip-hop heavyweights.

Prior to You Go: Deuce also rubbed elbows with retired NBA celebrity Allen Iverson.