[two-chainz-promises-new-audio-flames-coming-this-week]

As observed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is in do the job mode. The hip-hop veteran has teased supporters about gearing up to drop some new music.

Significant Details: Deuce went on the internet Monday to warn followers new audio hearth would get there at any presented second.

Higher-Vital Facts: In mid-February 2020, Chainz teased admirers about the probability of getting a collaboration in the is effective with rap stars Pusha-T and Nas.

Hold out, There’s Additional: During NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Chainz connected up with a slew of hip-hop heavyweights.

Prior to You Go: Deuce also rubbed elbows with retired NBA celebrity Allen Iverson.