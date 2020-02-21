[two-chicago-cops-amongst-five-wounded-in-grand-crossing-crash]

Five people, which includes two law enforcement officers, were injured in a crash Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Aspect.

Paramedics ended up termed about eight: 50 p.m. to the 7500 block of South Chicago Avenue for reports of a collision, Chicago Fire Division officials reported.

According to Chicago law enforcement, officers in an unmarked squad automobile attempted to pull a motor vehicle over and the driver sped off. The officers ended up following the vehicle when the driver reversed at a high charge of velocity and struck the unmarked squad auto.

Two officers had been taken to a clinic in significant problem, police claimed. Three males in the other automobile had been taken to the University of Chicago Clinical Center and Christ Health care Centre in Oak Lawn.

Fireplace officers said the people today hurt experienced their ailments stabilized at a clinic.